CYNTHIA MANDEL
MANDEL--Cynthia, was born on May 30, 1928 and passed away on March 20, 2020. Cynthia was born in Brooklyn, NY to Lottie and Leo Siegel, founder of Hobb Electric. Cynthia's loving husband, Dr. Edward H. Mandel and her dear sister, Helene Hillstrom, predeceased her. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Susan Mandel, her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Mindy Mandel, her granddaughters, Elyssa Mandel and Tracie Mandel, Fanny her beloved cat, her nieces and nephews, Raj and Howard Hillstom and their children, Martha and Kenny Mack and their children and Linda Reid and her children. Cynthia graduated from NYU in 1951. Cynthia was the most loving, wonderful and kind person in the world who enjoyed entertaining her family and friends with meals prepared from her extensive cookbook collection. Please send donations in memory of Cynthia Mandel to: Bideawee, 410 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016 or go to Bideawee.org to make memorial gifts in memory of Cynthia Mandel. A celebration of Cynthia's life will take place at a future date. We love you dearly and will miss you Mom. Susan Mandel and Andrew Mandel


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
