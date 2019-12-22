Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA REHM. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Christopher's Church Hobe Sound , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

REHM--Cynthia. Cynthia Fenning Rehm, of Hobe Sound, Florida and Fenwick, Old Saybrook, CT passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 12. Cynthia was the beloved wife of Jack, and devoted mother to Liz Wooster (Richard), Ann Pulver (Scott), Cindy Rehm, and JD Rehm (Kathy). She was the loving grandmother to Jonathan, Ally and Katey Hopper, Jack, Christopher, Annie, Will and Matthew Rehm, and Sally, Redmond and Lily Pulver. Cynthia is also survived by her sister Robin DeMartin (Bob) and sisters-in-law Ann Bennett, Linda Nyselius (Ron) and Esther Fenning, as well as many nieces and nephews. Born in Bridgeport, CT to Nan and James Frederick Fenning, Cynthia attended Prospect Hill and Connecticut College, where she was an active alumna and served on the Board of Trustees. Cynthia also received her Master's in Communications from Fordham University, all while raising her four children. Cynthia and Jack raised their family in Scarsdale, NY from 1963 until they moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1981. They spent 20 happy years in Iowa, where Cynthia was an active member of the community. Cynthia served on the Boards of both the Des Moines Art Center and Orchard Place. Additionally, the Governor appointed her to serve on the State Department of Juvenile Justice. Cynthia was a woman of deep faith, and believed that to truly serve the Lord, she should take care of others. Cynthia's passion was helping those who were less fortunate. While she enjoyed serving on many philanthropic boards, she got true joy by getting to know the people she was helping. She loved delivering meals through Meals on Wheels, gave money to college students who could not afford books or to go home, served meals to the homeless, and made sure those with lesser means were able to celebrate Christmas. She was a true inspiration to her children and grandchildren. Cynthia was a brilliant writer with a keen sense of humor. All who knew her described her as both sweet and kind. She was truly beloved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at St. Christopher's Church in Hobe Sound, FL on Friday, January 10 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Martin County.



