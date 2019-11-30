RUSSELL--Cynthia Cary. Cynthia Cary Russell died gracefully on November 24, 2019 in Mystic, Connecticut. She was born October 16, 1924 in New York City to Cynthia Burke Roche Burden Cary and Guy Fairfax Cary. Brought up in New York City and Jericho, Long Island, she attended The Chapin School. In 1947 she married Charles Bingham Penrose Van Pelt, and lived in Far Hills, New Jersey and Radnor, Pennsylvania where they raised their three children. Cynthia was an avid horsewoman and fox hunter, and an excellent lifelong golfer. Victorious in many a tournament, she had her third hole-in-one at the age of 91 at the Jupiter Island Club. She was a talented and creative gardener, and could always be found accompanied by an adored canine companion. Following her divorce, she married Edwin Fairman Russell, former newspaperman and officer in the Royal Navy during World War II. They lived happily in Locust Valley, New York and Hobe Sound, Florida until his death in 2001. The youngest of three siblings, Cynthia was predeceased by her half-sister Eileen Burden Maynard and her brother Guy Fairfax Cary, Jr. She is survived by her children Peter, Abby and Guy Van Pelt, her granddaughters Cynthia and Mary Van Pelt, and her step-daughters Serena Russell Balfour, Consuelo ("Mimi") Russell and Jacqueline Russell Williams. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Westerly Animal Shelter in honor of her beloved rescue dog, Clemmie.



