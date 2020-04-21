RUTKIN--Cynthia Gail. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Cynthia Gail Rutkin. Her legacy continues with her family's enduring commitment to the Jewish community and serving those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her daughters Erica Rutkin Keswin (Jeff), Lauren Rutkin Gewirtz (Matthew), Kiki-Lei Cauthen, and Crystal Foo, and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020