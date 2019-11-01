Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA SWEETING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





SWEETING--Cynthia Grace Lewis, Age 61, of Fort Lauderdale, FL passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home in Manhattan, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. After 16 years in remission, Cindy confronted a return of metastatic breast cancer in 2018 and faced the past year with the utmost in courage and equanimity. Cindy's powerful intellect, unerring friendship, sterling business career and unconditional love will long be her legacy. Born September 4, 1958 to Constance Dengel Lewis (who predeceased her in 2000) and John Thorne Lewis, Cindy was raised in Fairfield, CT. She graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1976 as both Valedictorian and an All-State athlete. Cindy continued to excel at Georgetown University where she was a member of the basketball team and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1980 with a concentration in finance. Cindy began her business career at McDermott International Investments in Nassau, Bahamas, starting as a research and financial analyst and rising through the ranks over 14 years. In 1988 she became a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder. Cindy joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1997, where she thrived in performance and reputation until her retirement in 2017. At her retirement, Cindy was serving as president of Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC and director of portfolio management for the Templeton Global Equity Group. She previously served as TGEG's director of research, president of Templeton Global Advisors Limited and lead portfolio manager for Templeton Growth Fund and Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund. Cindy passionately supported a number of local and national non-profit organizations where she gave her time and talent as a volunteer and board member. Cindy is survived by her beloved family and friends, all of whom gave her infinite joy: son Ryan Sweeting, daughter Ashley Crowley (William), granddaughters Cynthia Grace and Eleanor James, father John Lewis (Diana), brothers John Lewis Jr., Michael Lewis (Kathleen) and James Lewis (Teri), nieces Ellie (Kyle), Connie and Carli, nephews Jack (Caroline), Johnny and Connor, grandnieces Grace and Sophia and grandnephew Charlie. Cindy's sister, Anne Marie Lewis, predeceased her in 1991. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Avenue in Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation in Cindy's name to an organization close to your heart. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

