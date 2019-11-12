MUROMCEW--Cyril Alexandrovich, diplomatic interpreter, died October 23, 2019 of pneumonia at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was 93 years old. Cyril retired from the US Department of State in 1986, where he had worked as a diplomatic simultaneous and consecutive interpreter in Russian, German, and Polish since 1958. Cyril Muromcew was born on July 9, 1926 near Byelostok, Poland to Alexander and Dorothea (nee Hasbach) Muromcew. Given his family's deep history and prominence in Russia and the fluidity of the Russian-Polish border at that time, the Muromcew family took great pride in their Russian heritage. Cyril was a member of the Cosmos Club, the Edgartown Yacht Club, and the Reading Room. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1955. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Josephine Garrett Lee, his son Alexander Lee Muromcew of Jackson, Wyoming, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday, December 7th at St. Nicholas Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cyril's name to St. Nicholas Cathedral, 3500 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20007.



