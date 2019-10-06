CHESS--Cyrus, MD, 68, passed away July 28, 2019. Born April 1, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY, one of five children of Drs. Edith and Joseph Chess. Cyrus was a renowned dermatologist who was a brilliant pioneer in the use and development of lasers in the field of dermatology. He invented the earliest cooling device for lasers and was consulted internationally for his clinical experience and research. He was loved by all who knew him as a kind and compassionate man. His leisure time was devoted to hiking, mountain biking, tropical fish and a lifetime of gardening. He is survived by his adoring wife, Linda and children, Forrest Chess, Roxanne Chess Pierson, son-in-law, John Logan Pierson, a very large family of three siblings, cousins and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews and countless friends. Cyrus is profoundly missed.



