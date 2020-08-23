EDELSON--D. Jill. The Board and staff of The Jewish Board of Family & Children's Services join our President, David, and the entire Edelson Family in mourning the loss of their mother, and our longtime friend, Jill Edelson. Jill was a staunch advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities. As an important leader and volunteer at our Mishkon programs, Jill ensured that every client's voice was heard. May the warmth of her memory live on in her children, grandchildren, and their families. She will be greatly missed.





