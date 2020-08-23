1/
D. JILL EDELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDELSON--D. Jill. The Board and staff of The Jewish Board of Family & Children's Services join our President, David, and the entire Edelson Family in mourning the loss of their mother, and our longtime friend, Jill Edelson. Jill was a staunch advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities. As an important leader and volunteer at our Mishkon programs, Jill ensured that every client's voice was heard. May the warmth of her memory live on in her children, grandchildren, and their families. She will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved