EDELSON--D. Jill. 1933-2020. An avid theatergoer, supporter of the arts, and champion of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Jill was an indomitable force. She thrived on aiding the underdog, quietly with no fanfare. She loved the energy of Manhattan and the summer breezes across Cotuit Bay. Jill was married to Ken for 45 years until his death in 2001. She is survived by four sons - Geoffrey, David, Andrew and Joshua; six grandchildren - Charlotte, Annabel, Benzi, Oliver, Mia and Myles; two daughters-in-law - Cindy and Lisa; and her loving sister Margot Harley. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and all she touched. May Jill's memory be a blessing to those of us who were lucky enough to be part of her life. Contributions in Jill's memory may be made to Living Independently Forever (lifecapecod.org
) or The Jewish Board (jewishboard.org
).