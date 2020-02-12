Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dagmaris Cabezas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1948 - 2019

Dagmaris Cabezas, 71, passed away unexpectedly in Eugene, Oregon on November 12, 2019.



She was born on July 17, 1948 in Santa Clara, Cuba to Eduardo Cabezas and Ester Caso. After graduating East Orange Catholic High School, she obtained a degree in psychology from Rutgers University. After college, she worked as a reporter for the Star Ledger in Newark. She then moved to New York City and worked as a journalist for a community paper.



In 1977, when President Carter relaxed travel to Cuba, Dagmaris worked with other young Cuban-Americans to organize the Antonio Maceo Brigade, the first group of Cubans residing abroad to visit Cuba since the 1959 Revolution. Participating in this historic event was not without controversy and immense personal perils. Her article about this trip, "Brigada Antonio Maceo," is published in The Oxford Encyclopedia of Latinos and Latinas in the United States. While earning her Master's Degree in Journalism from Columbia University, her thesis about Cuba, entitled "You Can Go Home Again," was published in The Nation magazine in July 1980.



Dagmaris dedicated much of her career to increasing access to education and public health for minority students and immigrant communities. In the 1980s, she worked with local Washington Heights community leaders to establish Alianza Dominicana. At Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, she served as the Director of the Community Health Council, which advocated on behalf of patients residing in Washington Heights. As Director of Community Affairs at Columbia University Health Sciences, she initiated a program that provided grants to local nonprofits serving low-income residents. Later in the early 1990s, she worked as Vice President of External Relations at the City College of New York.



In the mid-1990s, Dagmaris started a nonprofit consulting firm and moved to Pennsylvania, where she was an active member in the community. In 2005, she ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic Primary for Coolbaugh Township Supervisor. In opposition to anti-immigrant laws proposed by the Mount Pocono Borough, she co-founded the Monroe County Council on Inclusion in 2006 to promote unity among local residents.



In 2016, she retired to Eugene, Oregon, where she enjoyed exercising, drinking wine with friends, and performing in stage readings of plays that exemplify the resilience of immigrants in Lane County such as Now, I Am Your Neighbor.



Dagmaris is preceded in death by her son, Pedro. She is survived by her daughter, Daliz (Sam), her two granddaughters, Leilani and Yosette, and her sister, Elizabeth.



A memorial is scheduled for March 12 (6 pm) at 104 Haven Ave, New York, NY 10032. To attend, please RSVP: https://forms.gle/QLoijpBRxCwbeVVj6. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rutgers Future Scholars Program in Newark at give.rutgers.edu.

