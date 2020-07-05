DALE ZURBRICK

ZURBRICK--Dale Alan. This-all is wildly incomplete. Dale's astonishing life was so wide-ranging, exciting and joyous that mentioning his awards as President of SUNY Potsdam's Crane School alumni association, or the hundreds of musical shows he produced at Glen Cove high school (first high school production of "Noises Off!") or his radio program, or senior singalongs, or emceeing church choir shows, would bring cries of "Hey, how about what he did with ME?" An only child from Buffalo whose parents died young, he had a giant ad hoc family of relatives, friends, colleagues, students, stars and crew of music and theater, cemetery experts, and most folks he ever met. (The hospital where he lost a leg soon boasted a musical social hour.) Everyone was his fan, and he was theirs. Nobody said, "Oh I used to know him but we're out of touch." They were all in touch. A benefit for the Crane School at Riverside Church, where he sang for 29 years? Sure, we'll have Crane grads Renee Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Margaret Lattimore, Lisa Vroman, plus somehow, Illinois Jacquet, more. Dale made time to visit a former student who worked at QVC (free stuff!), and to drive a friend with dog across the country. He was friends with the cast of "A Chorus Line," especially Donna McKechnie, who called him "the most passionate lover of musical theater I have ever known," and with Jack Eric Williams, from "Sweeney Todd." He took calls from anyone driving past a cemetery in some forlorn town, asking Dale what famous person was buried there. He told them. He restored Green-Wood Cemetery's monument to William Wheatley, producer of the first American musical. If Dale played piano for your party, lucky you. He was born the day after Christmas, 1946, and no one was allowed to forget it. A graduate of Crane, he was central to family reunions in weekend rentals. Friends, family, and myriad Facebook contacts, who followed his instructive postings on birthdays of historical figures, remember his loyalty, knowledge, laughter and spirit - grateful that they had as magnificent a friend as Dale Zurbrick.





