BAUM--Dan, died peacefully on October 8 at his home in Boulder, CO. He is survived by his belovedwife Margaret, his daughter Rosa, his father Sy, and his brother Andy. A journalist, author, gourmand, memoirist, hunter, and traveler, Dan courageously chose his own path in life and enjoyed the love of a galaxy of friends worldwide.





