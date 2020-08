Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DANA's life story with friends and family

Share DANA's life story with friends and family

LOW--Dana Evarts, was born December 5, 1932 and died August 27, 2020 at age 87 in Hanover, NH. He was president of TAMS Consultants, Inc. in New York City 1992-1996.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store