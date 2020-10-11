1/1
DANIEL BUCKLEY
BUCKLEY--Daniel. Daniel Richard Buckley, a resident of The Villages, FL, since 1997, died on August 25, 2020 at the age of 93. He was a retired WW2 Naval veteran and a graduate of the University of Michigan. He was a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, having spent many years with various newspapers in the Midwest as a reporter and editor as well as with Stars and Stripes in Tokyo. He finished his career in Public Relations with U.P.S. Predeceased by his wife Bernice of 67 years in 2017, he is survived by four sons; Kent, Craig, Todd, and Ross as well as seven grandchildren in Georgia and Michigan as well as four great-grandchildren.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
