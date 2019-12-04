COCHRAN--Daniel C. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of Daniel C. Cochran, who was a distinguished member of the Board for close to a decade. Mr. Cochran was first elected a Member of the Association in 2010 and subsequently served as an Advisory Director from 2011 to the present. He was admired by his fellow board members for his deep appreciation for opera and for introducing innumerable friends and colleagues to the art form at Met performances often during each season. He will be remembered for his wise counsel and his devoted service on the Board. On behalf of our entire company, we extend our sincere condolences to his husband, Gregory B. Sutphin and to his extended family and friends. Ann Ziff, Chairman Dr. Frayda B. Lindemann, President and CEO Peter Gelb, General Manager



