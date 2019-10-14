Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL COTTO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COTTO--Daniel W. Daniel W. Cotto was born on May 2, 1942 at Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey. He spent his early childhood in Staten Island as part of big Italian family. Later, Dan moved to Palisades Park, New Jersey where he resided until entering the Air Force. During his time in the Air Force he attended the University of Arizona and was stationed in Alaska at Elmendorf Air Force Base where he achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Dan entered the Police Academy in New Jersey and began a 28-year career of distinguished service. Dan served in many roles during his career in law enforcement, including Acting Chief of Police in Teterboro, New Jersey. Dan's acclaimed career earned him many honors including being named a lifetime member of the New York and New Jersey State Police Departments Honor Legions and the New York City Transit Police Honor Legion. After retiring from his career in law enforcement, Dan began a whole new career as Director of Sales for Garden State Micro, a full-service internet, computer and software company. Dan was a leading expert in educational software with clients nationwide during his 22-year career. In addition to these two great careers it is noteworthy that Dan worked on Broadway as a stage-hand in the renowned production of "Dracula", starring Frank Langella and "Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean," starring Cher. He also worked as Security Expert and Bodyguard for many celebrities and high-profile individuals. Dan was a lifelong sportsman, especially enjoying his love of golf with his many friends. Dan was also a devoted philanthropist and was especially dedicated to The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation for Adult Autism where he served as an Advisory Board Member for nearly twenty years. Dan was proudly a member of the American Legion, Post 136 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Dan found his greatest joy and happiness in his marriage to his beloved wife, Linda Walder and the life they built together in Charleston, South Carolina. His son Daniel P. Cotto and stepdaughter, Ava Fiddle each shared their own special relationship with him. Dan will be remembered by his family and friends forever as a man of integrity, courage and kindness who put service before self with humility and dignity. Donations in Daniel W. Cotto's honor and memory may be made to The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation for Adult Autism at 186 Seven Farms Drive, Box 389, Daniel Island, South Carolina 29492.



