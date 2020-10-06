DANIEL DINEEN

DINEEN--Daniel Blake. March 10, 1942, died October 2, 2020, of Westhampton Beach, NY and formerly New York City. Born in Rockville Centre to the late Daniel and Lillian (Blake) Dineen. Survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Peggy Anne (Heinkele) Dineen, daughter Danielle Earls, son-in-law, Andrew Earls and beloved Pop-Pop of James and Alexandra Earls. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Muccia. A native of Garden City, NY, he graduated from Boston College in 1963. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam and achieving the rank of Captain. Following his military service, he obtained his J.D. degree from Fordham University School of Law in 1971. He spent his legal career specializing in securities and compliance with several firms, including Paine Webber Inc., First Manhattan Co., and Integrated Resources Inc. He was a longtime member of the Westhampton Country Club, as well as La Ronde Beach Club, where he served as a Past President. Contributions in his memory may be made to Health Advocates for Older People, 155 East 44th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York, 10017.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store