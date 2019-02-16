FLAHERTY--Fr. Daniel SJ. February 13, 2018. Age 89. A Jesuit for over 70 years. A Chicago native, Fr. Dan served as Provincial of the Chicago Province in the 1970s. A distinguished and gifted writer, he served as Associate Editor of America Magazine in the early 1970s and Director of Loyola University Press in the 1980s. He also served on various Boards of Trustees at Jesuit Institutions throughout his ministry. Fr. Dan continued to write in his retirement years. Visitation is Monday, February 18, 3-8pm with a prayer service at 7pm at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Tuesday, February 19, at 10:45am at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, Troy, MI, (248) 362-2500.



