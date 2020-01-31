DANIEL GEOLY

Obituary
GEOLY--Daniel, age 83, of Floral Park, NY, died January 29, 2020 at his home. Dan was born in Flushing to Andrew and Mildred Geoly, and grew up in Great Neck. He graduated from Hofstra University where he played varsity basketball, and then entered the family business, Eaves Costume Co., which became the largest theatrical costume supplier in the world. As president of what became Eaves-Brooks, Dan worked with Broadway's leading producers and designers, providing costumes to many leading productions; as well as major motion pictures and the Ringling Circus. Dan was an avid golfer who played almost to the end of his life. He is survived by his son, James Geoly and his wife Khanh, his daughter Kathryn Krupp and her husband Adam, and his beloved grandchildren, Alex, Tom, Cayla, Andrew, Ben, Jack, Josh, Joan, Jake, and Eli. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, January 31 at Riverside Nassau North Chapel, 55 N. Station Plaza, Great Neck, burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020
