DANIEL GREENE

GREENE--Daniel E., N.A. Died peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in North Salem, NY. Born in Cincinnati, OH, Greene rose to become one of the most celebrated portrait and figurative artists in the country. Considered by the Encyclopedia Britannica to be the foremost pastelist in the United States, he was known for painting leaders in government, banking, education, industry and the arts. A pioneer of representational realism, his figurative works and still life assemblages capture his penchant for visual abundance. He has more than 1,000 works in over 700 private and public collections around the world, including the Smithsonian, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the William J. Clinton Presidential Library & Museum. Greene was an enormous talent and highly revered educator. During nearly six decades of teaching portrait painting he taught over 10,000 students at venues across the United States and Europe, most notably at the National Academy of Design and the Art Students League. He is survived by his devoted wife, Wende Caporale-Greene, daughters Erika Greene (Peter Saraf), and Avignon Greene (Bri Winder), and grandchildren Oscar Saraf and Olive Saraf, in addition to his stepmother, siblings, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
