Service Information Service 11:00 AM Riverside Memorial Chapel Amsterdam Ave. and 76th St. New York City , NY

CAMMERMAN--Dr. Daniel. Dr. Daniel J. Cammerman, age 50, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and pediatrician died suddenly on Wednesday, December 18th in Central Park. Daniel was the kindest, gentlest, most caring, and giving person to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Daniel was born in England on September 7, 1969. After receiving a BA and MA, 1st Class Honors at Oxford University, Daniel then attended The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and did his residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. Daniel was a revered pediatrician at Mount Sinai and Uptown Pediatrics, as well as a teacher and mentor to countless others. His endless devotion to his family, friends, and patients was known to all. Daniel leaves behind his loving wife and partner of 20 years, Karen Manasse, and his children, Joshua and Callie. In addition, he is survived by his mother Sheila (Zvi), father Phil (Barbara), brother Gideon (Stephanie), sister Rachel (Igal), brother-in-law Michael (Liz) and mother-in- law Ellen. Daniel's legacy will continue in his family and friends, as well as in the patients, parents, and colleagues whose lives he touched. He truly made the world a better place, and he will be forever missed. Services will be held Sunday, December 22nd at 11am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, Amsterdam Ave. and 76th St., New York City. Donations may be made to a children's .



