KESTENBAUM--Daniel Edward, a man of strength, honor and convictions, died on April 11, 2020, peacefully and at home from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Born in Brooklyn, N,Y, on July 27, 1933 to Emanuel (Manny) and Julia Hurdus. He was themost loving and devoted son and nephew to his Aunts, Anna, Rosie (The Apple of My Eye) Jessie and Uncle Jack Waldron. He is a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School where he played baseball and Franklin & Marshall College where he was an active member of the ZBT fraternity. He summered at Pine Lake Park where he starred in the Charlie Horse League. Graduated F&M as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S Air Force and then served in the Strategic Air Command. He married the love of his life Barbara (Bobbi) Herman on December 25, 1955. He was her rock and her strength for 64 years of marriage. Son, Richard (Dixie) was born in 1957 and Son Robert (Robby) was born in 1958. He joined his father at Hamlin and Co Insurance Brokers and years later went on to become an senior executive at Alexander & Alexander overseeing many offices and thousands of employees. He was very well known in the restaurant circles in New York City and London. Loved the finer things in life, being a great cigar, bottle of port or a fine glass of wine. He was a veracious eater and was beloved by every waitress, waiter, captain, chef and of course the bartender. Was known for his Gin Martin, no fruit and as cold as you can get it, of course! He was a longtime member of Hampshire CC in Mamaroneck where by he was known for his large presence and fun times. After retirement he moved to Boca Raton, FL where he became an active member of StoneBridge CC. Those who knew him in those days will never forget him nor his antics. He lived the last six years in Stamford, CT so that he could spend more time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Hermie). His sons, Richard and Robert, daughters-in-law, Mary and Helen and by the loves of his life his grandchildren, Tava (Pete), Sam (Bree), Joe (Laura), Daniel and Curtis and his many longtime friends. Donations can be made in his memory to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.



