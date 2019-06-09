MAKLANSKY--Dr. Daniel. It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we join our partner Dr. Joseph Maklansky in mourning the loss of his father and our partner, mentor and friend Dr. Daniel Maklansky. A great clinical radiologist Dr. Maklansky's unparalleled diagnostic acumen was of immeasurable benefit to his patients. A great teacher, he trained countless medical students, residents and gastroenterology fellows. A prolific author with many publications and chapters, he co-authored two major textbooks of gastrointestinal radiology. In recognition of his great achievements, Dr. Maklansky was the recipient of many awards including the Jacobi Medallion, the Mount Sinai alumni-association's most prestigious award. He was truly a doctor's doctor. We extend our deepest sympathy to his beloved wife Barbara, his sons Michael, Steven and Joseph and to his entire and extended family. The physicians and staff of New York Medical Imaging Jerold D. Kurzban MD, Burton Cohen MD, Jerald Zimmer MD, Alain D. Hyman MD, Barry Berson MD, Jolinda Mester MD, Ruth Rosenblatt MD



