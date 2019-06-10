MAKLANSKY--Daniel M.D. It is with deep sadness that I say goodbye to you - my mentor, friend, partner and fourth brother. We worked side-by-side for 46 years in a demanding profession and never had a serious disagreement. Your professional accomplishments are well known and too numerous to mention. To paraphrase Aristotle, One can never judge if a man lived a happy life until one is dead because happiness is so fleeting. My brother and friend, you lived a happy, accomplished and well-lived life. I will miss you every day. Jerold D. Kurzban M.D. and the Kurzban Family



