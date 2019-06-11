MAKLANSKY--Dr. Daniel, One of the tri-state areas preeminent diagnostic radiologists passed away on June 8, 2019. A graduate of New York University and of the State University of New York Downstate Medical School, Dr. Maklansky was an attending physician at the Mt. Sinai Hospital; an Associate Professor of Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai; and a past President of the New York Roentgen Society. Dr. Maklansky began his association with Mt. Sinai with a residency in 1959, and received the hospital's highest honor, the Jacobi Medallion, earlier this spring. He wrote numerous peer reviewed publications, and co- authored two major radiologic text books on the colon and the stomach. He trained countless medical students and residents, and diagnosed tens of thousands of patients during 60 years of private practice. The care and conscientiousness he displayed in his professional life was matched by the kindness, warmth, and altruism of his personal endeavors. An exceptional physician, a true polymath, a gifted raconteur, a devoted husband, and a loving and generous family man, Daniel Maklansky left the world a better place for so many deeply appreciative survivors, including his beloved wife Barbara; his sons Michael, Steven, and Joseph (Debbie); Barbara's children Donald (Debbie), David (Pilar) and Suzanne (Michael); as well as eighteen grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019