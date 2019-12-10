MARENTETTE--Daniel. Daniel Booth Marentette died peacefully in West Palm Beach on December 7 after a long illness. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Detroit to Margaret Ellen Booth Marentette and Lloyd Reaume Marentette. He was from a prominent family in Grosse Pointe, including his great- great-grandfather James E. Scripps, who founded the Detroit News, and his great- grandfather, George Booth, who created the Cranbrook Educational Community. Blithe spirit, bon vivant, chef extraordinaire, loyal friend. Dapper, witty, charming, a consummate gentleman. His career was making his friends laugh and feeding them great meals. He was also an international traveler and sportsman. He is survived by his companion of 24 years, Margaretta Taylor, his niece, Serena Winters, his nephew, Elijah Chandler Marentette, and his first cousin, Thomas Lawson Booth and their spouses. Services will be at St. Bartholomew's Church, 325 Park Ave., New York, NY 10022 at 4:30pm on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019