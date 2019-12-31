1949 - 2019
Daniel Nathan Talpers, born 4 August 1949 in Boulder CO to Carol Orleans Talpers and Stanley Talpers, passed away in Newark, DE 26 August 2019 as a result of an ocean swimming accident 9 August. An Antioch College graduate, Danny was an artist; a Production Designer for films including American Buffalo, Angela, Spirit of '76; a loyal ally, gifted collaborator and loving curmudgeon with his family and many friends. He is deeply missed. Danny is survived by his wife Constance McCord, his father Dr. Stanley Talpers, and sister Susan Copeland.
Please send any donations to Antioch College or to an environmental cause of your choice.
Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020