PARTAN--Daniel G., a man of love and intellect, strong in mind and big in heart. The deeply loved husband of Doris Partan; father of Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Iliana, and Juan Carlos; grandfather of nine; and great-grandfather of two. Dan died surrounded by family on March 29, at age 85, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Dan was a Professor of International Law at Boston University; a former town meeting member in Brookline MA; a Distinguished Fulbright Scholar at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Dan was born in Gardner, MA, and grew up in Harlem with few resources. After graduating from Stuyvesant High School, he won a scholarship to Cornell University. He received his LL.B. and LL.M. in international law from Harvard Law School. Family was first in Dan's life, and integrity was a deep core value. He led by example, caring for his students as well as his family, and took the time to listen and spend time together. Dan was a passionate advocate for, and scholar of, the environment and human rights. He also worked on panels of NAFTA and the WTO, and published a textbook, The International Law Process. Dan focused his later career on climate change, which he saw as the most important challenge of our time. A memorial service will be held at Saint Paul's Church in Brookline, MA on May 4, 2019, at 2:00pm. Donations in his honor may be made to the Alliance for Climate Education: www.acespace.org or Cyclekids: cyclekids.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL PARTAN.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019