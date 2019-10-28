Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL POLLACK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POLLACK--Daniel, a lawyer with a storied career, died suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of October 25th. He was 80. Dan was widely recognized as one of the preeminent trial lawyers in the country. Most recently, as the court-appointed Special Master, he successfully managed the historic negotiations that enabled Argentina's 2016 return to the global capital markets. Early in his career, he came to public notice in a lengthy trial against Goldman Sachs arising from the collapse of Penn Central. His groundbreaking work in that trial was chronicled in several books published in recent years. He led the Pollack & Kaminsky law firm for more than 40 years, then joined McCarter & English in 2009. His clients looked to him as a brilliant tactician, negotiator and trial lawyer with a strong moral compass. Dan cared deeply for his family, was loyal to and cherished by his friends, and was dedicated to his clients, who frequently became friends as well. Married for 46 years to his wife, Susan, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Unhesitating in his values, he always prioritized time with his children, and was their biggest cheerleader. He pursued all of his interests with passion and intensity. He was an avid tennis player, watercolor painter, wine lover and collector of early American paintings and silver. A voracious and wide- ranging reader, Dan was also a tremendous correspondent and communicator, keeping in steady touch with friends both old and new. Born on January 1, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, Dan was a proud graduate of Poly Prep Country Day School, Harvard College, Harvard Law School and University College Oxford. Dan is survived by his wife, Susan Pollack, his son and daughter-in-law Sam Pollack and Laura Pollack and their three children Lillian, Hannah and Ethan, his daughter and son-in-law Gaby Mishev and Rob Mishev and their two children, Lila and Maggie, and his sister, Stephanie Miller. Dan was loved by many and will be deeply missed. A memorial service is expected to be held in mid-November. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel A. Pollack American Art Fund, Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.



