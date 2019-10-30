POLLACK--Daniel A. McCarter & English, LLP, mourns the sudden passing of Daniel A. Pollack, former managing partner of the New York office. A renowned litigator and counselor, Dan represented some of the most prominent financial institutions and executives in the country, establishing a legendary trial record and mentoring a new generation of lawyers in the art of advocacy, which he had mastered over the course of his remarkable career. He will be remembered for his brilliance, kindness, and integrity by his friends and colleagues at McCarter and the countless lawyers, judges and government leaders throughout the world who sought his guidance and witnessed his extraordinary talent. We extend our deepest sympathies at this most difficult time to Dan's wife Susan, his son and daughter-in- law Sam and Laura Pollack, his daughter and son-in-law Gaby and Rob Mishev, and his grandchildren Lillian, Hannah, Ethan, Lila, and Maggie, to whom he was entirely devoted.



