SAVITSKY--Dr. Daniel. 98, of River Vale, NJ. After a career spanning over 70 years, Dr. Savitsky passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Dr. Savitsky was born in New York City on September 26, 1921. He attended Stuyvesant High School, and the City University of New York (CUNY) where he earned his undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering. He served in the Army from 1944-1947 as an aeronautical research scientist, and later earned his Master of Science degree in Fluid Mechanics/Naval Architecture from Stevens Institute of Technology. Dr. Savitsky earned his PhD from New York University in Oceanography. His professional contributions to the fields of naval architecture and marine engineering are vast. Dr. Savitsky retired as Professor Emeritus from Stevens Institute of Technology, where he taught graduate classes in marine engineering while also directing research on high speed marine craft in the Davidson Laboratory. It was there that he devised a mathematical model that became the Savitsky Method still widely used across the world. At 94, Dr. Savitsky delivered a follow- up paper to his seminal work from 1964, and at 95 published his last professional paper. The most important thing in his life was his family, and he couldn't do enough for them. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary, his sister Emily, as well as his three children, two sons-in-law, and his granddaughter.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020