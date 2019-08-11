SHEERIN--Daniel Patrick Joseph, Age 81, died peacefully on August 8, 2019 at his home in Southampton, New York. He was born on April 21, 1938 in New York City to Daniel and Mary (McGovern) Sheerin. He received his undergraduate degree from Fordham University and his LLB from Brooklyn Law School. He married Patricia Ahearn Sheerin in 1967, and together they raised their two daughters, Regina and Caroline, in Princeton Junction, New Jersey. He was a commercial banker in New York City at Marine Midland Bank. In his retirement, he enjoyed golf, travel, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his daughters, Regina and Caroline, and his sisters, Mary Sheerin and Bernadette Dowling. He is also survived by his sons-in-law, Alfredo Neila and Todd Pettys, and his grandchildren, Daniel Patrick, Regina Nerea, and Lily. Donations may be made to East End Hospice.



