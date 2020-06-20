DANIEL STOLPER

STOLPER--Daniel John. Musician and teacher, died June 9 at age 85. Professor Emeritus at Michigan State University, Dan also taught for nearly 50 years at Interlochen Center for the Arts and served for nearly that long as oboe editor for the Journal of the International Double Reed Society. Over the course of his career, Dan played principal oboe with several American orchestras, and toured widely. He was internationally renowned as a teacher and his students populate orchestras worldwide. Famous for his personality fully as much as for his pedagogy, Dan's compassion and kindness touched all who knew him. Survived by husband, David Kimball, sister-in-law, Bonnie Stolper, nephew, Brad Stolper, and nieces, Julie Stolper Dieckelman and Sherry Barrett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store