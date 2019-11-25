SULLIVAN--Rev. Daniel J., S.J., on November 22, 2019. Loved and respected by cousin Kevin Giuliano, his brother Jesuits, colleagues and former students. Fr. Dan was a long-time professor of Biology and moderator of the Pershing Rifles Society at Fordham University. Reposing at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue), Bronx, NY on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-8:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:30am at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, Bronx, NY. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, New York, NY 10028. For information, contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, (718) 654-0500.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 25, 2019