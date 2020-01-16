Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danna Brosius Redding. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ha' Penny Beach St. Croix View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1965 - 2020

Danna Brosius Redding was born on Jan 11, 1965 and died Jan 7, 2020.



St. Croix lost a beloved member of the community with the death of Danna Brosius Redding, proprietor of From the Gecko Boutique. Born and raised in New York City, from a young age Danna was an independent spirit who built her own life. She put herself through New York University and found a niche in the fashion industry.



After her move to St. Croix in 1991, she opened Pangea Restaurant in Christiansted. Often remembered as "way ahead of its time," Pangea thrived in the early 90s until Hurricane Marilyn blew it away in 1995. Danna made a fresh start post-Marilyn, and, while living at Annapolis Sailing School, she met Don Redding, a self-proclaimed "pirate" with Sean Connery looks and 42-foot sailboat Helios that he had masterfully restored. Shortly after their meeting, Danna embarked on her first sail, provisioning Helios and travelling with Don to Trinidad and around the Caribbean. They married in 1998.



In 1999 Danna returned to fashion and retail - first as an employee and later the proprietor of From the Gecko. This men's and women's clothing store, now on Company Street, is celebrating 30 years in business. She delighted in dressing St. Croix residents and visitors for island life, for work and for special occasions. Her skilled and devoted crew has kept the store thriving in this difficult period. Danna relished costume design and offered wardrobe assistance and donations for Caribbean Community Theatre and high school theatre departments.



She has served on the board of CRRA (Christiansted Restaurant and Retail Association) and has played an active part in revitalizing Christiansted.



Danna loved astronomy, the planet earth and all plants and animals. She nurtured several dogs and cats as well as an impressive orchid and succulent garden, and numerous bird feeders. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of movies, Sci Fi, music and books. She was a great cook and was an herbalist at heart. Above all, Danna drew people in with her thoughtfulness and generosity.



Danna died, days shy of her 55th birthday, surrounded by close family, friends and her pets after a short battle with a rare, aggressive cancer she was confident she'd beat.



She is survived by her aunt Helene who, with her partner Mary Jo and together with many wonderful friends, provided her love and care. Also surviving are her mom Robin, dad Carl, half-sister Juliet and numerous friends in New York and around the world. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Redding, who died just two months ago. (See obituary for Don on this page).



A celebration of their lives will be held from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, on the beach at Ha' Penny. All are welcome to come to honor Danna and Don.

