KRONENFELD--Danny. Henry Street Settlement deeply mourns the loss of Danny Kronenfeld, an icon of social service who, through his profound commitment to those living in poverty, transformed New York City, the Lower East Side, and the lives of countless individuals and families. Believing that homeless families deserve the utmost dignity, he created and ran the first family homeless shelter in the United States in 1972 - the Urban Family Center at Henry Street Settlement - where he lived and raised his own family. In his 30 years at Henry Street, Danny served as executive director from 1985 to 2002 - significantly expanding programs and services for homeless families, the unemployed, at-risk youth, and seniors. He leaves a legacy of profound commitment to social and racial justice, to protecting the most vulnerable, and to giving hope to his beloved Lower East Side community. Danny was a loving father and grandfather, avid poker player, and diehard Giants fan. He gave his life to the Settlement and in turn gave the Settlement so much life; we will miss him tremendously.



