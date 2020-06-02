ALLADICE--Darryl. Father, husband, actor, writer and educator - made his transition on May 15 at age 65 from sickle cell disease with his family by his side. Raised in Harlem and Crown Heights. Taught in Boston and New York City public schools for over 30 years and mentored many more young people. Darryl loved poetry, coffee shops, Motown, the Mets and Miles. He is adored by his wife, Joy, daughter, Zuri, his large extended family and the New York City arts community. In lieu of flowers, please donate to One Breath Rising, which he founded. Online celebration on June 3 at 5:00pm ET. See: onebreathrising.org for info.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 2, 2020.