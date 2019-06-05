KULOK--Daryl, Our mother, who died on Friday, never failed to share her compassion, laughter, and unfailing generosity with all those she encountered in life. So in celebration of the one and only Daryl Kulok, a funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 5th, 12pm at Westside Institutional Synagogue, 120 W 76th St., New York, NY. We are her children, Charlie and Georgia Rose, and we invite everyone who was touched by our amazing mother to come celebrate her memory.
Published in The New York Times on June 5, 2019