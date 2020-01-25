Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryle C Sander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1967 - 2020

Daryle C. Sander (deFay)

Rochester / Brooklyn, NY



Passed away after a courageous battle with kidney cancer on Tuesday, January 21 at age 52, with his wife and soulmate Lenke deFay at his side.



He is survived by his parents, Edmund and Judith Sander, Uncle John (Sharen) Sander, cousins Bryan (Holly) Sander, Michelle (Mark) Simon and daughter Tamar, Paulette (Kerry) Kyle and sons Connor (Ashley) and Brendan (Megan), and Dawn and Dale (Diane) Charney. Also, in-laws Robert and Marcia Jurena, brother-in-law Lance R. deFay (Francine), and nieces Marisa and Talia deFay.



A 1986 graduate of West Irondequoit HS, Daryle earned a BA in Communications from SUNY Fredonia. In 1997, along with Lenke, he moved to New York City to pursue his career in Sound for TV & Film. Daryle was greatly admired in his field of work, which was recording the voices of the giants in the sports and entertainment world. Daryle gave us a cultural soundtrack captured in countless interviews and historical moments, including being the first to mic Derek Jeter during a game, the game of Derek's 3,000th hit.



With a ready smile and a sharp wit, Daryle was cool, talented, and kind. He enjoyed a good glass of wine, cooking, travel, sports, laughter and music and played the bass guitar. He loved his family, friends and work family at MLB Productions/Network, and he deeply loved Lenke. Everyone loved Daryle.



Daryle was a rare individual who enriched the lives of everyone he met.

