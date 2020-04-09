Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Bushman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dave Bushman passed away on April 5, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jessie, and children Jay and Dana.



Dave was born on June 1, 1943 to Bob and Julia Bushman. He grew up in the Bronx, New York, with his younger sister Annie. In 1961, Dave graduated from Stuyvesant High School and then attended City College of New York, where he studied political science. On the first day of the spring semester in 1964, he met a new student named Jessie Frank. He helped her find her math books. They were married in 1967.



After getting a Masters Degree from the New School For Social Research, Dave became a teacher in the New York City public school system where he taught history, social studies, and law classes. He was also a progressive political activist, working for social justice causes, organizing during teachers' strikes, and protesting against the Vietnam War. After a seventeen year career in teaching, he went to law school and he earned his JD in 1987 from Pace University. Over thirty years of practicing law, he focused on personal injury and medical malpractice, helping individuals pursue claims against large institutions and insurance companies.



In 2011, Dave learned that he carried a positive mutation for the BRCA-1 cancer gene, sparking an interest in genealogy and inspiring him to trace how the mutation affected his family. He worked tirelessly to connect with hundreds of extended family members, educating them about their genetic predisposition to cancer, and supporting them throughout their own testing and treatments. He saved several lives in the process.



He and Jessie became passionate volunteers and workers for FORCE, an advocacy organization supporting people facing hereditary cancers. In 2018, they were honored with the FORCE Spirit of Empowerment Award. His work and his research culminated in a memoir, "Searching For Bella," published in 2019.



Dave was a passionate fan of storytelling of all kinds, especially Star Wars, Star Trek, the James Bond films, the works of Orson Welles and Mel Brooks, and Peanuts comics. He was a devoted fan of the New York Mets and other underdog causes. He loved music, and he and Jessie went on several cruises with the band The Moody Blues. He had a deeply-felt sense of right and wrong, and was never shy about expressing it. And he loved stories and jokes -- both good and bad ones.



Earlier this year, he and Jessie went on a Star Trek-themed cruise, and he dressed in a costume from his favorite episode of The Next Generation, called "The Inner Light" –– a story about how if someone is remembered, then they will never be truly gone. And neither will he.



