1949 - 2020
David A. DeMuro passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his
family and friends. Dave was truly a remarkable man. He touched so many lives.
He was a leader in his industry on Wall Street for almost thirty years and mentored
many people through his career and into retirement. Dave lit up the room with his
huge wonderful smile, humor, intelligence and an unforgettable laugh. He always
stood out with his classic sense of fashion and with his bow ties.
Dave was born in Detroit December, 3, 1949 and graduated from the University of
Michigan in 1971, and received his law degree from University of Notre Dame in
1974. He started his professional career with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. After a successful career spanning ten years at the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Dave joined the Legal Department at E.F. Hutton in 1984,
establishing one of the first Regulatory Law groups on Wall Street. This group was
responsible for managing contested matters with all regulators. He continued in that
role until 1999, when he was named the Global Head of Compliance at Lehman
Brothers (a corporate successor to Hutton). Dave totally rebuilt and revamped the
compliance function at Lehman, growing it by five times its prior size and extending
its reach to the entire world. As a testament to Dave's leadership and commitment
to mentorship, after Lehman's bankruptcy, many members of his team assumed
senior roles throughout the banking industry. Dave also demonstrated his
commitment to workplace diversity and equity by being the first head of Lehman's
Rainbow network. In this space, Dave served as a role model for countless
Lehman LGBTQ employees and had an enormous effect on the culture of the firm.
After Lehman Dave was senior counsel with O'Melvany & Myers and Head of
Compliance with AIG in New York City.
Dave, and his partner Chris, retired in 2013 and left New York City. They joined
Thunderbird Country Club and enjoyed dividing the year between Rancho Mirage
and Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dave was a great philanthropist, giving to wonderful
organizations including Lambda Legal, Desert Aids Project, GLSEN, Human Rights
Campaign, GLAAD, Detroit Institute of Art, Detroit Zoo and MOMA. Dave has
endowed scholarships at the University of Michigan and University of Notre Dame.
At the University of Michigan, Dave was a member of Theta Xi fraternity, and
served on its national Board of Governors. Dave served as President of the
Compliance and Legal Division of SIFMA in which he was very instrumental in
bringing the organization into the 21st century. In 1999 Dave was a founding
member of the LGBT arm of the Democratic National Committee.
Dave is survived by his life partner of 32 years, Chris Longobucco, his sister
Elizabeth Tondryk, and his brothers William and Richard DeMuro, their spouses
and four nieces and a nephew; Jessica, Robert, Rachel, Nara, and Natalie.
The family has requested no memorial services. Contributions may be made to The
University of Michigan or Notre Dame Law School.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.