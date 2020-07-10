1/
DAVID ALLEN JANIS
JANIS--David Allen. December 23, 1929 - July 5, 2020. A loving and memorable part of the Herman family for the last 30 years. Loving husband of Carol Ann Herman (nee Winston). Fabulous father to Anne Herman Gottlieb and Michael, Paul Herman and Joel Cooper (deceased), Charles and Donna Herman, and special grandpa to Daniel, Gilan, Chanan, Yuval, Aaron, Leo and Naomi. Our love and appreciation to Larry Lennard who was his special buddy and best friend for the last year. We cherish our memories of David and will miss him dearly. Our condolences to David's children Bruce (Ramie), Eric (Kendall), Lynn (Richard) and his grandchildren. The Herman Family


Published in New York Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
