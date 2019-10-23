Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen Snyder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1953 - 2019

Surrounded by family in his home, David Allen Snyder, 66, of Boones Creek/Jonesborough, Tennessee, sang his way to Heaven in the early hours of Wednesday, October 16, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Always with a song in his heart, he continued singing until his very last moments on earth.



David was tremendously loved and even more loving to everyone around him. He served over a decade as a Hospice Chaplain, where he was known for his authentic and peaceful nature that brought comfort to hundreds of loved ones during difficult times of loss. His family contends there was no greater son, father, husband, brother or friend, and his legacy will live on through the impact he made during his time here on earth.



Lovingly dubbed "Daddy Raptor" by his children following their first theater viewing of Jurassic Park in 1993, he will be remembered for many things, such as his eccentric preference of Pentel 0.5mm needle point gel pens, Teva sandals, and his Flowbee, as well as a variety of passions, including basketball, Blue Bell ice cream, Moon Pies, Cracker Barrel, dolphins, movies, music, cruises, and many more.



Preceded in death by his father, Carl Snyder, David is survived by his loving wife Susie (Massey) Snyder; his adoring mother Charlene Snyder (Boones Creek); children- Daniel (Katie) Snyder (Nashville), Lacey Snyder (Atlanta), Glen (Chrystlia) Deyton (Afton), Robert Deyton (Afton); brother Benny (Mary Ann) Snyder (Boones Creek); nephew and nieces- Bryan Snyder (Boones Creek), Rachael Snyder and Isaiah Crowe (Johnson City), Jenny (Corey) Johns (Charlotte); uncle Jeep (Marianne) Dye (Gray); uncle Ross (Joy) Snyder (Pensacola); along with a host of extended family and friends.



If he could leave one sentiment behind, he would want his friends and family to know that he loved them dearly. He would also wish for everyone to experience the true grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loved with all his heart, and to celebrate his life with the words of Philippians 4:8: "Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true…honest…just…pure…lovely…of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things."



In that spirit, a Celebration of Life will be held for David on Sunday, October 27 at Mid-City Fellowship, 111 Conley Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659. The family will receive friends from 9:00am – 11:00am, and hold a memorial service at 11:00am, with a Blue Bell ice cream social to follow.



