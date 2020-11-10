BARR--David, M.D. Thoracic Surgeon, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, at age 93. Born in Brooklyn, he attended the High School of Music and Art, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University in 1947 and served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from Cornell University Medical College in 1950. Dr. Barr continued as Chief Resident in surgery at Cornell and then was a fellow in heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. Afterwards, he was a leading Thoracic Surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, until 1997. He retired in East Hampton, where he pursued his interests in classical piano, gardening and photography. Dr. Barr missed his son Daniel, who passed in 2004 and is survived by his wife of 58 years Yael, his brother Martin, his son Michael and his three grandchildren.





