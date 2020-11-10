BARR--David, M.D., was a preeminent New York City Thoracic Surgeon compassionately caring for patients for over 40 years. A surgical perfectionist, no detail was overlooked or insignificant when caring for his patients. As an integral part of the surgical education program at Lenox Hill Hospital he trained multiple generations of surgeons currently in practice. He is fondly remembered as a teacher, mentor, colleague, true gentleman and friend. He will be profoundly missed by many. Joseph Iraci, M.D.





