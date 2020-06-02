BECKERMAN--David M., 95, died peacefully on May 29, 2020 in Boca Raton. Born in Hartford, he was raised in Newark and lived in Short Hills, but spent the later years in Florida. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, then graduated from the University of Missouri, both undergraduate and law school. He worked as a lawyer at Beckerman & Beckerman in New Jersey with his son until his retirement at age 93 in 2018. He was an active tennis player, golfer and skiier, but, more important to him, he revelled spending time with good friends and family. He was predeceased by his wife, Lenore, and is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Wendy) Beckerman of Short Hills and their four children, Jake, Emma, Matthew and Annie, and by three other grandchildren, Jason (Jenna), Matthew (Lauren) and Adam. Donations can be made to act.alz.org in memory of his late wife, Lenore, or to the Biden campaign as the idea of Trump winning re-election in November greatly concerned him.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 2, 2020.