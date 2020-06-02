DAVID BECKERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BECKERMAN--David M., 95, died peacefully on May 29, 2020 in Boca Raton. Born in Hartford, he was raised in Newark and lived in Short Hills, but spent the later years in Florida. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, then graduated from the University of Missouri, both undergraduate and law school. He worked as a lawyer at Beckerman & Beckerman in New Jersey with his son until his retirement at age 93 in 2018. He was an active tennis player, golfer and skiier, but, more important to him, he revelled spending time with good friends and family. He was predeceased by his wife, Lenore, and is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Wendy) Beckerman of Short Hills and their four children, Jake, Emma, Matthew and Annie, and by three other grandchildren, Jason (Jenna), Matthew (Lauren) and Adam. Donations can be made to act.alz.org in memory of his late wife, Lenore, or to the Biden campaign as the idea of Trump winning re-election in November greatly concerned him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved