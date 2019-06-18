BEIM--David. The Board of Directors and staff of Wave Hill deeply mourn the loss of David Beim, one of our great visionary leaders and a longtime friend. David served on Wave Hill's Board for more than 30 years, 17 of those as Chair from 1990 to 2006. Under David's astute leadership, Wave Hill grew to become one of the great cultural organizations of New York City. During his tenure as Chair, he led the first campaign to establish Wave Hill's endowment fund, thereby ensuring a stable future for the organization. He was passionate about Wave Hill's mission and worked tirelessly to develop and expand environmental education and nature programs. David's warmth, wisdom and extraordinary service made Wave Hill the beautiful and welcoming place we all know and love, for which we will be forever grateful. Sarah Gund and Richard Zinman, Board Chairs; Karen Meyerhoff, President



