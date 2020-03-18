BERMAN--David H., resident of New York City and Aquinnah, MA. Valentine's Day, 1939 - March 16, 2020. Boston attorney followed by 35 years on Wall Street. Opera lover and frustrated New York Jets fan. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 54 years. Devoted father of Marc and wife Danya, Melissa and husband Neil Bane. Loving grandfather of Sharona, Noah and Shayna Berman and Serena, Eliana and Benjamin Bane. Funeral service and Shiva private. Donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., NY, NY 10065.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 18, 2020