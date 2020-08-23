DAVID BRADLEY

BRADLEY--David M. August 20, 2020, age 84, beloved husband to Mary Anne, devoted father to Liz Buffa (Dominick), James (Melanie) and Alice (Scott Rosann), grandfather to David (Nicole), Paul (Willa), Henry, and Maddie, great-grandfather to Jay, Bowen, Sam and Apollo. Former MAI real estate appraiser and consultant; project director to the Apollo Lunar Module at Grumman; past national and international Instructor for the Appraisal Institute; 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award, Appraisal Institute. An avid reader and bird watcher, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends who will always remember and be grateful for his kindness, wisdom and compassion. The family requests any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
