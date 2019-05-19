BROOKE--David Stopford, former director of the Clark Art Institute and Currier Gallery of Art, died April 30, 2019 in Alhambra, CA. Born in Britain, Mr. Brooke received his B.A. and M.A. in Art History from Harvard. At the Clark, he made insightful acquisitions including works by Bonnard, Gauguin, and Pissarro. Remembered for his keen collector's eye, irreverent wit, and generosity to all - he remained kind, imaginative and curious until his 87th year. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Ludig Brooke, and children Peter, Nicholas, and Emma Brooke.
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019